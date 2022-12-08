On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1-3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery, 5 Commercial St., in Boothbay Harbor will host authors Claire Ackroyd, of Orono, and Laurie Apgar Chandler, of Bremen.

Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remote parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.

Agronomist Claire Ackroyd has been an organic certification inspector for many years. Her knowledge of the remote maple syrup camps along the Quebec border in northwest Maine lends authenticity to her writing. Ackroyd’s debut novel, “Murder in the Maple Woods,” was a Maine Literary Award finalist.

Chandler’s books take readers along on inspiring wilderness adventures. “Upwards” chronicles her dream of becoming the first woman to solo thru-paddle the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail. “Through Woods & Waters” is an exploration of the Katahdin region and its new national monument.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is home to wild rivers, rugged mountains, and complex ecosystems. The region’s rich history is captured in its ancient rocks, the heart of the Wabanaki people, and the records of early exploration.

All three titles are available at all Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop locations and on the Maine Author’s Publishing website, maineauthorspublishing.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

