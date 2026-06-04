Paddle for a Purpose with Hearty Roots June 13

Hearty Roots is inviting the community to make a splash at Paddle for a Purpose, a family-friendly fundraiser on the Damariscotta River supporting local youth, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

The day will begin and end at Glidden Point Oyster Farm in Edgecomb and feature a relaxed 3-mile roundtrip paddle designed to ride the tides of the Damariscotta River. Whether participants show up in a kayak, canoe, stand-up paddleboard, or inflatable unicorn, all are welcome to join the river adventure.

After the paddle, the fun will continue with an after party at Glidden Point featuring live music from Poi Rogers Band, beverages from Oxbow Brewing Co., Oyster River Winegrowers, and Whaleback Farm Cider, as well as costume prizes for those ready to go all in on the festive spirit.

Tickets are $100 for paddlers and $30 for the after party only. Children 12 and under can attend for free. For more information and to register, go to heartyroots.org/paddle-for-a-purpose.

Hearty Roots is a youth development organization that mindfully fuses social-emotional wellness with nature connection by offering year-round programming and in-school offerings, along with pop-up events — all under the canopy of the great outdoors. To learn more, email Reven Oliver at reven@heartyroots.org.

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