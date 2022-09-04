Advanced Search
Party with Bands for Books Submitted article

at

Party to the soundtrack provided by the ever popular Salty Dogs at the Friends of Wiscasset Librarys annual fundraiser, Bands for Books, Labor Day, Sept. 5. (Photo courtesy Wiscasset Public Library)

The Friends of Wiscasset Library invite everyone to close out the summer at their wonderful annual party, Bands for Books, this Labor Day, Sept. 5. Bands for Books is the group’s major yearly fundraiser, and is designed to be a fun event for the entire community.

Music, provided by the Salty Dogs, is guaranteed to make people want to dance. Playing music from the 1960s on, this Maine band is a regular with the summer concerts on the green, and a real crowd pleaser.

There will be a cash bar and delicious appetizers and sweets, prepared by members of the friends. Silent auction items this year will include some popular favorites like a case of wine and Maine craft beers, as well as some new and exciting offerings. Each ticket holder will also be given a raffle ticket to win a Wiscasset restaurant gift certificate.

Bands for Books will once again be held at Seafield Farm, home of Katharine Martin-Savage, 191 Indian Road, Wiscasset. The hours are 5-7 p.m., and tickets are still $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Reserve tickets at the advance price by emailing the Friends at Wiscasset at wiscasset.library.friends@gmail.com, or call the Library at 882-7161. Please plan to come support the fantastic library and enjoy the fun.

