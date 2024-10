Passion for Pets Rescue will be holding a meet-and-greet fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at The Waldoboro Inn, at 926 Main St. in Waldoboro.

There will be puppies, kitties, and music from Waldoboro resident Maurita Lord, as well as food, beverages, and fun.

Passion for Pets Rescue is a nonprofit, insured, and state licensed rescue, run by volunteers. For more information, call Melissa Barbour at 832-5565 or email mbarbour17@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print