Pasta-Making Class with Crooked Spoon Co. at Wanderwood

Wanderwood, at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host two pasta-making classes with Crooked Spoon Co. on Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, May 4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Embark on a culinary adventure in this hands-on pasta-making class with Chef Samuel Emery, of Crooked Spoon Co. Participants will craft pasta from scratch, using premium local ingredients – including eggs and vegetables grown steps away at Wanderwood.

Attendees will master the techniques of kneading, rolling, and shaping various pasta varieties while learning about different flours, engaging in lively discussions, and hearing anecdotes from Emery’s culinary journey.

In addition, participants will enjoy a full meal of salad, focaccia, and lasagna that they participated in creating. Whether one is a novice or an experienced home cook, Emery’s pasta-making classes promise a blend of learning and fun.

Crooked Spoon Co. can accommodate some allergies and dietary restrictions with advance notice; the event will not include nuts or shellfish of any kind. The class will be working with gluten-based flours, so this is not suitable for guests with gluten allergies.

The ticket price includes the two-hour educational experience, ingredients for hand-made pasta, the wonderful meal, and pasta to take home.

Tickets cost $125 and must be purchased in advance; sales are final. To purchase tickets, go to wanderwoodmaine.com.

Crooked Spoon Co. is a two-person culinary team of Emery and partner-turned-sous-chef Chloe Chalakani. A native of St. George, Emery spent his early years learning pasta techniques under Chef Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland. After attending the Culinary Institute of America, he honed his skills in New York, Utah, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, eventually helping to create restaurant Osteria’s pasta offerings alongside Chef Jeff Michaud.

Emery and Chalakani are excited to bring their love of all things pasta back to their home in Midcoast Maine.

Wanderwood is a sustainable stays and events venue in Nobleboro. They grow Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association-certified organic produce on their farm, host weddings and special events in their event barn, and invite overnight guests to stay in their renovated 1920s farmhouse.

