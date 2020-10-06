Patriotic Club Hosts Country Fair

Members of the Patriotic Club of Bremen are busy getting ready for the fall country fair, Oct. 10. The fair will offer a number of baked goods, jams and jellies. Among the jams will be blueberry jam with lemon, sweet orange marmalade, peach jam, apple butter, strawberry rhubarb jam, and black raspberry jelly. The bread makers are busy making zucchini bread, blueberry muffins, banana bread, blueberry ginger loaves, and rustic Italian breads, small and large loaves. For pies, there will be pumpkin, blueberry, pecan, strawberry-rhubarb, apple, rhubarb, and green tomato mincemeat. Cookies offered will include oatmeal raisin, macaroons, peanut butter, gingersnaps, baby palmiers, lemon squares, and dream bars with coconut.

Other baked goods include pumpkin roll cake, whoopee pies, and apple crisps, too. There’s also Anna Barber’s sweet relish and Kerry’s zucchini relish. There will also be homemade maple syrup and green tomato mincemeat, ready to go in a pie. There will be applesauce and blueberry chutney too.

There will also be fall wreaths available to decorate.

Guests may request a full listing of goods with prices by emailing bremenfair@tidewater.net. Only cash or checks are accepted. Pickup day is Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bremen Town House, Route 32. Guests are asked to wear masks for pickup.

