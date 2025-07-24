All skill levels are welcome at the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon, taking place this year on Sunday, Aug. 24. The triathlon is a fundraiser for Bristol Parks and Recreation. Proceeds will be used to build a playground at Pemaquid Beach Park.

Advertised as “Maine’s most beautiful triathlon,” the Pemaquid Beach Tri is a sprint triathlon, which is the shortest category in the sport. It includes a 400-yard ocean swim off of Pemaquid Beach, a 15.4-mile bike ride around the scenic Pemaquid peninsula, and a 3.1-mile out-and-back run along Pemaquid Trail, a quiet residential street with views of Johns Bay.

The bike route is slightly different this year due to construction on Lower Round Pond Road in Bristol, but still includes the scenic signature stretch along Route 32 through Chamberlain and New Harbor.

This triathlon offers a challenge for seasoned triathletes as well as a safe and fun experience for first-timers. It is also a fun community event, with great support from volunteers and neighbors.

Participants may compete as individuals or create a relay team of two or three people. Early-bird registration, available through Thursday, July 31 is $95 for individuals and $144 for a relay team. Starting Friday, Aug. 1, prices increase to $110 for individuals and $174 for relay teams. To register go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewHarbor/PemaquidBeachSprintTriathlon.

Volunteers are needed to help with the triathlon: on the beach, in the transition area, within the park, and along the bike and running routes. Anyone interested in helping out is asked to email Hannah McGhee at hmcghee@coastalrivers.org. Volunteers will be treated to a delicious breakfast, thanks to a local donor, and get a free event T-shirt.

The event is hosted by Bristol Parks and Recreation with support from Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and generous sponsors.

Bristol Parks and Recreation is a department of the town of Bristol, responsible for the management of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Pemaquid Beach Park, Ellingwood Information Center, and a number of other properties including a swimming hole and boat launches. For more information, email bristolparks@tidewater.net or go to bristolmaine.org/parks-recreation.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, visit coastalrivers.org.

