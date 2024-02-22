Advanced Search
People United Against Racism Open Meeting

at

People United Against Racism will hold an open meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, at the Friends Meetinghouse, located at 77 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta.

Anyone who lives or works in Lincoln County and is interested in helping the county feel welcome, safe, and inclusive to people of all races and backgrounds is warmly invited to attend and share perspectives and ideas.

Organizers plan to have more meetings throughout 2024. A range of skills, styles, contributions, voices, and ideas is vital in the sustainability of this work. Light snacks will be provided.

For more information or to get on the email list, email peopleuar@gmail.com and or find People United Against Racism, Lincoln County, Maine on Facebook.

