Photo Exhibit by Newcastle Historical Society

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Newcastle Historical Society will offer a pictorial exhibit of Newcastle in the Veterans Memorial Park (adjacent to the Second Congregational Church, Newcastle). Please stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy this free event.

Also available for purchase will be historical Newcastle photos, books, and maps. Members of the historical society will be on site to answer questions and chat about aspects of Newcastle history. If you are unvaccinated, please wear a mask.

