PIE April Events

Although some may be dreading the Nor’Easter that is set to welcome the Midcoast into April, Wiscasset Schools and Partners in Education have several upcoming events for our community to look forward to!

PIE’s April meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, in the Wiscasset Elementary School library to accommodate the WES/Wiscasset Middle High School choral performance being held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the WES auditorium.

Wednesday, April 3, is also a full day Wednesday at WMHS.

PIE will be selling concessions at the “Solar Eclipse Watch Party” being held at the WMHS lower fields on Monday, April 8. The partial eclipse begins at 2:18 p.m. and ends at 4:40 p.m. Wiscasset will see 97% totality at 3:31 p.m. Be sure to bring protective eye wear.

All Wiscasset students will receive a pair of eclipse glasses to take home, and a limited supply will be available for the public at the watch party.

WMHS spring sports photos will be taken on Friday, April 12.

Here is hoping for great Spring Break weather Monday through Friday, April 15-19. On Tuesday, April 23, PIE will celebrate Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

On Saturday, April 27, the girls’ basketball program will host a dodgeball tournament at WMHS, and the Wiscasset Boosters are adding more fun to their fundraisers by hosting a “Parents’ Night Out” at the Wiscasset Community Center.

This event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature dancing, raffles, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Advance tickets are $15 and are available at WMHS and the community center. Tickets will be $20 at the door.

If that’s not enough fun for one month, there’s a middle school dance being planned at the community center, so keep an eye out for upcoming announcements.

A huge thank you to First National Bank employees, who recently presented PIE with a nearly $1,000 check from their “Casual for a Cause” program. Every Friday, First National Bank employees can choose to dress casually and donate $1 toward a local nonprofit. PIE was extremely grateful to be the February 2024 recipients.

To learn more about Partners in Education or support Wiscasset’s parent teacher organization with a tax-deductible donation, by purchasing items from wishlist, or volunteering, email wiscassetpiechair@gmail.com; find WiscassetPIE on Facebook, or @Wiscasset_PIE on Instagram, or go to bit.ly/4cKDgxJ.

