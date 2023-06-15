Plein Air Artists at Work in Wiscasset This Week

Artists from all over Maine will create paintings this week in Wiscasset and throughout Lincoln County during Maine Art Gallery’s Paint Wiscasset and Beyond event. The public is invited to observe the artists as they interpret the local landscape.

On Thursday, June 15, dry completed paintings by the 20 participants will be on view at the gallery at 15 Warren Street.

The newly created, wet-paint art will be revealed at a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. All the art will be on exhibit through Sunday, July 9.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gallery visitors are invited to participate in a raffle for a portable easel donated by Salt Bay Art Supply in Damariscotta.

Some of the well-known Maine artists who are participating in Paint Wiscasset and Beyond include Michael Vermette, Diane Dubreuil, Eric Glass, Anthony Watkins, Deborah Chapin, Deena Ball, and Stephen Giannini. All the artists will display previously completed works in the gallery during the time they are out and about creating new paintings.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org or find the gallery on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

