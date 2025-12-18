Registration is open for this year’s Plunge for a Purpose with Hearty Roots on New Year’s Day at Pemaquid Beach in New Harbor. The fundraiser supports programs that guide local kids off the grid and into their hearts.

Hearty Roots offers year-round school partnerships, campouts, and day camps, creating meaningful mentorships and connecting kids to the natural world.

On Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants will dash courageously into the ocean for a dramatic start to the new year. Heaters, warm drinks, and access to the dressing rooms at the park will be available for thawing out and bundling back into toasty clothing.

Plunge for a Purpose signup fees, along with optional crowd-funded donations, will bolster Hearty Roots’ scholarship fund, which is designed to ensure a no-barrier and no-questions-asked process when families request a sliding fee scale during registration. Over half of Hearty Roots camper families benefit from a tuition subsidy.

Bristol Parks and Recreation kindly donated use of Pemaquid Beach Park facilities. Hearty Roots is deeply grateful for all of its supporters.

For anyone ready to celebrate New Year’s Day in dramatic style, Plunge for a Purpose ensures a memorable experience and bragging rights.

For more information or to register for the Plunge for a Purpose, go to heartyroots.org/plunge-for-a-purpose. Any questions can be sent to ali@heartyroots.org.

The Hearty Roots crew welcomes anyone to stop by their office headquarters at 18 Water St. in Damariscotta, an in-town presence made possible by the generous, community-minded team at First National Bank. To learn more about Hearty Roots, go to heartyroots.org.

