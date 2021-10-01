‘Pollinator Palooza’ at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm October 1, 2021 at 11:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Pollinator Palooza’ Program at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm‘Pollinator Palooza’ Program at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay FarmIncredible Insects at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay FarmButterfly Safari with Coastal Rivers on Sept. 22DRA Fall-Winter Programs for Children Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!