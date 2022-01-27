Pop-Up Sledding at Salt Bay Farm

Salt Bay Farm is a favorite local destination for sledding. The big hill behind the parking lot offers a long, fast descent to those with a taste for speed, while the gentle hill just behind the farmhouse is just right for a milder ride.

On Saturdays through the winter, when there’s enough snow and the weather cooperates, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers will have a campfire going and will be serving hot cocoa and marshmallows for toasting. There will also be sleds and snowshoes available to borrow.

All are welcome, and the sledding parties are free of charge. Coastal Rivers will make the call about whether or not to go ahead with the sledding party on the Friday before and will post updates on their website and on their Facebook page. For more information, go to coastalrivers.org/events-programs/pop-up-sledding-parties.

Salt Bay Farm is open to the public for sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing at any time, dawn to dusk, on an “at your own risk” basis.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

