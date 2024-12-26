Pop-Up Sledding Parties at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm

Salt Bay Farm is a favorite local destination for sledding. The big hill behind the parking lot offers a long, fast descent to those with a taste for speed, while the gentler hill behind the farmhouse is just right for a milder ride.

On Saturdays through January and February, when snow cover and weather allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Volunteers will have a campfire going and will serve hot cocoa, courtesy of Bangor Savings Bank, along with marshmallows for toasting. There will be sleds and snowshoes available to borrow.

Sledding parties are free of charge. Coastal Rivers will make a decision on the Friday before about whether or not to go ahead with the sledding party and will post updates on their website and on their Facebook page. For more information, go to coastalrivers.org/events.

Salt Bay Farm is open to the public for sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing at any time, dawn to dusk, on an “at your own risk” basis.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

