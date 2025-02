Bremen Union Church, at 523 Waldoboro Road (Route 32) in Bremen, will host a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Even if one cannot bring anything, they are welcome to come anyway.

Funds raised during the event will benefit those impacted by the California wildfires.

The church will host more potluck fundraisers over the next two months. More details to follow.

