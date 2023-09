Active older adults are welcome to eat, socialize, and share at potluck lunches at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta.

The next lunch will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Bring a healthy, shareable dish to catch up with old friends and meet new ones.

Sign up at the welcome center or email Robin Maginn at rmaginn@clcymca.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print