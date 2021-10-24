Pownalborough Court House to Host Tricks, Treats, Twilight Tours

“Haunted” tours of the historic Pownalborough Courthouse and graveyard will offer fun and fright to kids and adults alike from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, at 23 Court House Road, off Route 128, in Dresden.

Participants will experience tours of the court house and cemetery with haunting provided by actors portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. Hot chocolate and cider will be available, along with an outdoor fire to allow guests to warm up and enjoy the property after their “chilling” tour.

Tickets, free for children under 16 and $10 per adult, are available in advance at lincolncountyhistory.org. Tours will begin every 15 minutes and be limited to four individuals or a family group of up to 6 people. Per CDC recommendations, masks are required in the courthouse.

For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) on Facebook.

