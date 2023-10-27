Prescription Drug Disposal Day Cancelled

Due to the tragic events in Lewiston, and the ongoing Law Enforcement response, Maine CDC has cancelled National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for all Maine locations. The nation-wide event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, was set for Saturday, Oct. 28. No reschedule date has been set, but the next National Take Back Day will be held as usual in April.

Lincoln County also has at least seven permanent safe disposal locations that are open year-round, including at each of the five law enforcement agencies in the county. These secure disposal sites are available any time the office is open. Damariscotta Hannaford’s, and Waldoboro Community Pharmacy also have permanent disposal bins.

Disposing of expired or unused prescription medication is an important way to protect loved ones from accidental exposure and substance misuse. Secure disposal also protects the community’s drinking water and the environment.

