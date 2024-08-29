Preservation Party To Celebrate Local Heritage Sept. 8

Lincoln County can be justly proud of the people who have contributed to the rich and colorful history of this region. Evidence of this pride can be found in local historical societies like Lincoln County Historical Association, whose members are passionate about maintaining important buildings and educating the public about our unique heritage.

Each year the historical association seeks to share stories of the people and places from our past in ways that are accessible and fun. The annual Preservation Party at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden is one such opportunity at which to celebrate roots while raising funds for education and for preservation of the artifacts and buildings.

All are welcome to join the festivities on Sunday, Sept. 8 for live music, a catered buffet dinner, an auction of fabulous cakes and intriguing experiences, and a raffle of valuable gift cards. This party promises to be a lively, fun, and memorable way to be part of a celebration of local heritage.

Tickets are available online at lincolncountyhistory.org. For more information, email Executive Director Shannon Gilmore at lchamaine1954@gmail.com or call 882-6817.

