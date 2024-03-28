Prom Pop-Up Seeks Dress Donations

To help local high school students have a prom to remember, B&Co. Hair Salon in Damariscotta will host a free prom pop-up from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The salon is accepting donations of gently worn prom or bridesmaid dresses for the event, during which students will be able to find their dream dress for free.

Dress donations may be dropped off at B&Co. Hair Salon, at 28 Water St. in Damariscotta, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, call 563-1122, email bandcohairsalon@gmail.com, go to bandcohairsalon.com, or find the business on Facebook.

