Public Invited to Participate in Conversations on Storm Response

The public is invited to participate in regional community conversations about working waterfront preparedness and resilience in the face of increasing storm events.

Hosted by Maine Sea Grant, Maine Coastal Program, Island Institute, and University of Maine School of Marine Sciences, these conversations are a great opportunity to reflect on recent storm impacts and regional responses and learn about public and private resources available to support working waterfront community resilience.

The meeting for the towns of Southport, South Bristol, Bristol, Boothbay, and Boothbay Harbor will convene at the office of Coastal Rivers Land Trust, at 3 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta, from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

For more information and to register, go to seagrant.umaine.edu/workingwaterfrontstorms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

