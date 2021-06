The Somerville Volunteer Fire Department will host a public supper at the station on Route 17 on Saturday, June 26. Due to COVID-19 rules, the supper has two times: 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The price is $8 per adult, $5 for children 6-12, or $25 for a family. Children 5 and under eat free. For more information, call Martha at 441-2329.

