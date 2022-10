The Wells-Hussey American Legion Post 42 Auxiliary will once again host their annual Pumpkin Breakfast, on Sunday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m. The menu includes plain, pumpkin and blueberry pancakes, sausages, pumpkin and blueberry muffins, a variety of donuts (including pumpkin), cider, apples, pumpkin bread, juice, and coffee.

The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 for adults, and $5 for children under age 12.

