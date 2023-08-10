Pumpkin Vine Dairy Queen: A Goat Pageant & Puppet Show

Join the Pumpkin Vine Family Farm herd for a fresh take on an old tradition: the crowning of the Dairy Queen on Sunday, Aug. 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. In some places, she’s a human, but at the farm the goats steal the show.

The farmers are excited to select the top 10 herd leaders. Every pageant needs a puppet show, and the farm is thrilled that Barn Arts Productions is bringing their amazing puppet musical, the Petra and Mo Show, to add to the fun.

Inspired by both Alpine and Indian traditions, a full day is planned to celebrate these amazing animals, who give so much to so many. The goats have been grazing in the hill pastures since the spring, producing milk for goat cheese, yogurt, and smoothies, and the farmers are excited to give them a day to shine.

A special “Goature” fashion team of artists and seamstresses have been hard at work making glamorous outfits for their big day; don’t miss these one-of-a-kind works of art. Winning goats will receive handcrafted flower crowns. Visitors can join in the spirit of the day with their own flower crowns and streamers, available at the farmers market.

The Petra and Mo show is an interactive puppet musical about a giraffe named Petra and a mouse named Mo, who live in a tree house and are making a show.

It tells a story about being together and saying goodbye through puppetry, live music, and a little help from the audience. Whimsical and powerful at the same time, it engages kids with its antics while reaching adults with a deeper message.

The festive farmers market will have soft fresh Bavarian pretzels, focaccia, smoothies, and other treats for an al fresco lunch, as well as goat cheese, sausage, organic veggies, mushrooms, strawberries, spices, syrup, and native plants.

Schedule:

11 a.m. to noon: Vote for a Dairy Princess from among this year’s doe kids and visit the farmers market.

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Join a pre-show art party at the market, then head to a special location for the Petra and Mo show, an interactive puppet musical with live cello.

1:30-3 p.m.: Goat parade and crowning of the Dairy Queens: Welcome the goats as they descend from the hill pastures in their finery and cheer this year’s winners in 10 different categories (Hint: personality matters too). The Lonely Goatherd (a la the Sound of Music) will be the master of ceremonies, and rumor has it there might be goat puppets and music as well.

Photo opportunities will be available with winners afterwards.

Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20; check website or social media if there is a chance of rain.

The Petra and Mo show is free and open to all thanks to community sponsors. Donations on the day of the show are gratefully accepted and help keep programs accessible to all.

For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or call Kelly Payson-Roopchand at 549-3096.

All festivities take place at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

