Queen Grafting Workshop July 23 Submitted article

at

Rainer Eich and the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers will host a workshop on queen grafting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at 1252 Middle Road in Dresden.

Eich will open a mating nuc and demonstrate how to safely cage the queen, how to graft eggs into queen cups, and will give members an opportunity to try their hand at grafting.

Attendees are asked to bring their own bee protection and a chair.

For more information, email Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers President Maisie Sturtevant at maisiebeeklcb@gmail.com.

