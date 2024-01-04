Register Now for Merry Barn’s Winter Writers’ Workshops

Registration is open for winter writers’ workshops for kids, teens, and adults at the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat.

Diana Mullins will facilitate a six-session workshop for adult writers of all abilities interested in exploring the writing process in a community of writers and creating a portfolio of work.

A writer, editor, educator, and expert on feedback and revision, Mullins will center each gathering around a specific genre, providing a short lesson using mentor texts from published authors. Writers will look closely at free verse and various forms of poetry, creative nonfiction and essay, personal narrative, short story, flash, and micro fiction.

Writers will have extended time each session to write in the genre presented or on piece of their choosing. Time will be devoted to conferring with Mullins and other writers, sharing feedback, and self-reflection.

The workshop meets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Jan. 17 and 31; Feb. 7 and 28; and March 13 and 27. There is a sliding scale of $350-$425, and financial assistance is available.

Workshops for kids and teens

Two after school workshops, facilitated by veteran writing teacher Kat Cassidy, engage writers in grades 3-8.

Mythology of Place: An Adventure Around the World is geared toward writers of all abilities currently in grades 3-5. With maps, compasses, and writer’s notebooks, kids will explore cultures through their myths and creation stories, and write their own. Participants will meet 3:30-5 p.m. on Mondays beginning Jan. 8 and share their work with family and friends at an authors’ tea on Monday, March 4.

Cassidy has designed Creative Exploration of Place for writers in grades 6-8. This workshop will meet 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 11. Through nature journaling, storytelling, and experimentation with artistic mediums and writing genres, participants will gather ideas for stories and poems and take their pieces through the writing process.

Writers will celebrate at an authors’ tea on Thursday, Feb. 29. Registration for each program is limited to eight. The cost is $225, and financial assistance is available.

Cassidy’s students are frequent contributors to writing contests including the Maine Literary Awards, Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and the NCTE Promising Young Writers program.

Her company, Write to the Sea, provides writing support and coaching services for Midcoast Maine youth.

The Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb. For more information, or to register, go to merrybarn.com. Contact stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com with questions.

