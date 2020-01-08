Registration Open for FARMS at the Y Specialty Adult Classes

Specialty adult classes at the FARMS at the Y kitchen at the Central Lincoln County YMCA are open for registration. Only 12 spots are available per class, so early registration is encouraged.

“Cooking for Two” is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. Cooking for two can be challenging when one does not want to be eating leftovers for days. This cooking class will focus on planning and preparing meals for two that highlight nutrient-dense vegetables and recipes that are flexible to keep meal time interesting. Fees are $25 for Y family members, $30 for members, and $60 for nonmembers.

“Soup as a Meal” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. Soup can feel like an extra sometimes. This class will focus on soup recipes that are filling and easy to make. Nutrient-dense vegetables will help highlight soups that everyone can enjoy and that benefit health. Participants will prepare, taste, and leave with a sampling of soups. Fees are $25 for Y family members, $30 for members, and $60 for nonmembers.

FARMS at the Y will be hosting two upcoming farm-to-table community lunches, the first on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and the second on Tuesday, Feb. 11, open to all members of the community. Participants can choose from two options: cook-and-dine for $5 (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), as they will also help prepare the meal, or dine only for $10 (12:30 p.m.).

For more information about FARMS at the Y programs, contact Karen Kleinkopf at 563-9622 or kkleinkopf@clcymca.org.

