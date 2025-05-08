Registration Opens for Fourth Annual Paddle for a Purpose

Mark the calendars for Hearty Roots’ fourth annual Paddle for a Purpose community fundraiser on Saturday, June 14. Proceeds from the event will benefit the mindful work of Hearty Roots, a Lincoln County-based nonprofit, as it fosters community wellness through connection, adventure, and reflective experiences.

The paddle will launch from Glidden Point Oyster Farm in Edgecomb at 11 a.m. and paddlers will navigate upriver during an incoming tide as they make their way to the Damariscotta town landing. Paddlers are encouraged to create teams, wear costumes, decorate their watercraft of choice, and travel upriver at their own speed.

The festivities will continue starting at noon at Shuck Station in Newcastle, where food will be available for purchase and attendees can enjoy refreshments donated from Bissel Brothers and Devenish wines.

Live music from not one but two bands – Funktette, out of Boothbay Harbor, and The Boney Rolls, a cover band that includes Domnic Lavoie, Stu Mahan, Mike Chasse and Richard Corson – will bring the tunes and get the crowd dancing. A live auction will be held, featuring unique items and experiences.

Tickets for the paddle are $100 for adults and $50 for kids age 12 and older and include a shuttle from town to Glidden Point Oyster Farms, a morning snack and coffee, a Paddle for a Purpose cup, one drink ticket, entrance to the party, and a base donation to Hearty Roots.

For those wishing to attend the post-party without paddling, donations to Hearty Roots will be gratefully accepted.

Paddle for a Purpose promises to put the “fun” in “fundraising” and allow Hearty Roots to offer even more of this community’s kids the opportunity to “get off the grid and into their hearts,” the guiding mantra of Hearty Roots.

For more information, go to heartyroots.org/paddle-for-a-purpose.

Hearty Roots is a youth development organization that mindfully fuses social-emotional wellness with nature connection by offering year-round programming and in-school offerings, along with pop-up events, all under the canopy of the great outdoors. The proactive, inclusive and out-of-the-box approach to youth programming allows kids to access the outdoors in all seasons so they can restore, rejuvenate, and reset. For more information, go to heartyroots.org.

