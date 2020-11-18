Renys to Host Villages of Light Drive-In Movie

In the spirit of the holidays, Renys has offered to host the Villages of Light drive-in movie at its warehouse on Route 1 in Newcastle on Friday, Nov. 27.

With the construction in the Damariscotta municipal parking lot ongoing, the Villages of Light Committee searched for a new location for the drive-in that would allow for the safety of all while providing ample space for an audience.

“The Renys family, as they always have, really stepped up,” said Villages of Light Committee Member John Roberts. “With everything going on, the committee really wanted to provide some light for the holiday season, and thanks to the team at Renys, we will be able to host the drive-in as planned.”

The special feature for the drive-in is the 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story.” The movie will begin at 4:45 p.m. following a brief message from a special North Pole resident. Families are asked to bundle up for the weather!

For more information about Villages of Light, email villagesoflight@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.

