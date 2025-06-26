Reserve A Spot For Summerfest Today

Plans are underway for another fun-filled Summerfest on the Wiscasset common on Saturday, July 26.

For over 40 years, the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset has held its all-church fair on the fourth Saturday in July. Now called Summerfest + More, the event will be better than ever.

On July 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the common will be alive with music, homemade baked goods, food, treasures, jewelry, a silent auction, handmade crafts, children’s games, and the popular dog parade.

This year the church is also renting tables to others wanting to sell their crafts or other items. To reserve a table, one should email the church at fccw@myfairpoint.net with their name and phone number and someone will be in touch. Table rental is $25 for one table and $20 for each additional table.

As always, all the church proceeds will go to local outreach organizations.

