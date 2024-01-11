Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

‘Ride Across Mongolia’ at Bremen Library

at

Jessie Dowling rides across Mongolia during the Mongol Derby in August 2023. (Photo courtesy Jessie Dowling)

Jessie Dowling rides across Mongolia during the Mongol Derby in August 2023. (Photo courtesy Jessie Dowling)

Come to the Bremen Library at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, to welcome Whitefield farmer and long distance equestrian competitor Jessie Dowling.

Dowling will discuss her participation in the Mongol Derby last August. Known as “the longest and toughest horse race in the world,” the Mongol Derby is a 10-day, 621-mile endurance race across Mongolia that follows the messenger system created by Ghengis Khan.

Prepare to be delighted and amazed. Refreshments will be served.

The Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road (Route 32) in Bremen. For more information, call 529-5572 or go to bremenlibrary.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^