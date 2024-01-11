‘Ride Across Mongolia’ at Bremen Library

Come to the Bremen Library at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, to welcome Whitefield farmer and long distance equestrian competitor Jessie Dowling.

Dowling will discuss her participation in the Mongol Derby last August. Known as “the longest and toughest horse race in the world,” the Mongol Derby is a 10-day, 621-mile endurance race across Mongolia that follows the messenger system created by Ghengis Khan.

Prepare to be delighted and amazed. Refreshments will be served.

The Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road (Route 32) in Bremen. For more information, call 529-5572 or go to bremenlibrary.org.

