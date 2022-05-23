Advanced Search
Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails Returns Submitted article

at

Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails returns to select Saturdays. (Courtesy photo)

Train and trail fans alike are invited to board the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway steam train at Sheepscot Station in Alna for a 20-minute trip through the backwoods of Alna to Top of Mountain, where volunteers from Midcoast Conservancy will take passengers on a guided tour of the scenic Trout Brook Preserve.

Following the 1.5-hour guided hike, the historic steam train will return hikers back to Sheepscot station.

The ticket price of $20 for adults and $10 for youth includes the train ride, the guided hike, and parking at Sheepscot Station. Due to the nature of this event, wheelchairs cannot be accommodated; alternatives include the Sheepscot Valley Service or a Caboose Adventure.

Dates for this year’s events are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11; 2-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Registration, which is handled by the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway, is required. To sign up, go to wwfry.org.

