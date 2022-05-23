Train and trail fans alike are invited to board the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway steam train at Sheepscot Station in Alna for a 20-minute trip through the backwoods of Alna to Top of Mountain, where volunteers from Midcoast Conservancy will take passengers on a guided tour of the scenic Trout Brook Preserve.

Following the 1.5-hour guided hike, the historic steam train will return hikers back to Sheepscot station.

The ticket price of $20 for adults and $10 for youth includes the train ride, the guided hike, and parking at Sheepscot Station. Due to the nature of this event, wheelchairs cannot be accommodated; alternatives include the Sheepscot Valley Service or a Caboose Adventure.

Dates for this year’s events are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11; 2-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Registration, which is handled by the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway, is required. To sign up, go to wwfry.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

