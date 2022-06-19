Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a guided hike along the River~Link Trail in Edgecomb and Newcastle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

The trail stretches five miles from the McKay Road parking lot in Edgecomb north to the River Road parking area in Newcastle. It includes a wonderful variety of forest types and interesting features, traversing the side of Mount Hunger, winding past old stone foundations, and crossing beautiful wooded streams.

This one-way walk will require carpooling or bringing two cars per party. The group will meet at the north River~Link parking lot on River Road in Newcastle – just south of the Dodge Point parking lot, on the opposite side of the road – and then carpool to the McKay Road parking area to begin the hike.

The program is free of charge thanks to Coastal Rivers member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

