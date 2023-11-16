Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle Announces Speakers November 16, 2023 at 12:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha SkoopIndispensable to our CommunityLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyFortman to Speak to Damariscotta-Newcastle RotarySkidompha Skoop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!