Rotary Club Sponsors Volunteer Fair

at

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle is excited to sponsor a volunteer fair at the CLC YMCA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 19. Twenty-five local volunteer groups will be available at the fair to offer information and volunteer opportunities to anyone, regardless of age.

This event is planned to be a one-stop shop for people to discover how they can get involved and help contribute to life in Lincoln County. Groups need help in a broad range of activities including driving, organizing, building, accounting, photographing, archiving, collecting, and more.

The CLC YMCA is located at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta.


