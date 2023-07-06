Round Pond Schoolhouse Association Annual Arts Fair

On Saturday, July 15, the Round Pond Schoolhouse Association will present its 12th annual arts fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Washington Schoolhouse at 1426 Route 32.

Nineteen peninsula artists and artisans, some returning and many new, will be selling their handcrafted works inside the schoolhouse and outside on tents. Donated fabric and yarn will also be available for purchase, and there will be a silent auction. As always, admission is free.

Volunteers are needed to help set up from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 14, as well as at the event July 15. For more information or to volunteer, call 529-4347 or 529-0032.

The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association is dedicated to maintaining the 19th century landmark as a place for educational, cultural and community events. For more information, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or find Round Pond Schoolhouse on Facebook.

