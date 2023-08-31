Advanced Search
Round Pond Schoolhouse Association Rummage Sale Sept. 2-3

Kitchen items will be among the bargains at the Attic-Basement-Closet Rummage Sale at the historic Washington Schoolhouse at 1426 Route 32 in Round Pond. (Photo courtesy Round Pond Schoolhouse Association)

The historic Washington Schoolhouse will be overflowing with bargains this weekend during the Attic-Basement-Closet Rummage Sale. The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association will be hosting this annual event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 3.

All funds raised will go toward the continuing restoration of the Washington Schoolhouse and fulfilling the mission to maintain this 19th-century landmark as a museum for displaying local historical articles and a place to provide educational, cultural, and community events for Round Pond.

The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association will host its annual meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Members will elect officers and a director.

