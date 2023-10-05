Round Top Ice Cream Fundraiser Oct. 10

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Round Top Ice Cream is turning scoops into support.

On this special day, every single dollar spent at Round Top Ice Cream will go toward helping a local single mother bravely battling an aggressive form of breast cancer. She’s in the fight of her life, and Round Top wants to make sure she doesn’t have to face it alone.

For those who can’t make it Oct. 10, donation boxes are available every day ensuring people can contribute whenever they get a craving for a scoop of kindness.

Come out Oct. 10 and let Round Top scoop up hope, one cone at a time.

Round Top Ice Cream is located at 526 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information, call 563-5307 or go to roundtopicecream.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

