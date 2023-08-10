Rubber Duckie Race Aug. 13

Sunday, Aug. 13 is the annual running of the duckies as the Old Bristol Historical Society hosts its Rubber Duckie Race at the mill at Pemaquid Falls. The yellow duckies will be racing down the mill roof from 3-4 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top racers and to the last place Pokey Duckie. Winners need not be present.

Tickets for any remaining ducks can be purchased at the Bristol History Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 10-12. If still available, tickets will also be sold the day of the race.

The price is $5 each or $25 for a six-quack.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the historical society will have a booth at Olde Bristol Days selling society merchandise along with remaining race tickets. The staff will also be happy to discuss Bristol’s long and storied history.

The mill and Bristol History Center are at 2089 Bristol Road, Route 130, in Pemaquid.

