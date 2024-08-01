Rubber Ducky Race Aug. 11

In June, purple and pink lupines bloom throughout the peninsula. In July, it’s red, white, and blue parades and celebrations. And in August, the yellow rubber duckies return for the Old Bristol Historical Society’s Rubber Ducky Race.

The yellow duckies will be racing down the restored roof of the Mill at Pemaquid Falls on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 3-4 p.m. with cash prizes going to the top finishers and to the last place Pokey Ducky.

The cost to sponsor a rubber ducky is $5. For $25, one can have their very own “six-quack.” Winners need not be present.

Tickets are available at the Old Bristol Historical Society campus, at 2089 Bristol Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Olde Bristol Days at the beach on Saturday, Aug. 10; in front of Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday; in front of C.E. Reilly & Son in New Harbor; and at pop-up locations around Bristol and Damariscotta.

Tickets may also be purchased by emailing Old Bristol Historical Society Director Pat Porter at porterpescapees@gmail.com.

Race proceeds will help the Old Bristol Historical Society continue its mission to collect, preserve, and share the Bristol region’s rich history and prehistory for present and future generations.

For more information, go to oldbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

