Rubber Ducky Race Tickets Now Available

While Pamplona has the running of the bulls, Bristol has the running of the rubber duckies. From 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, Old Bristol Historical Society will host its fifth annual Rubber Ducky Race.

The yellow duckies will be racing down the restored roof of the Mill at Pemaquid Falls, at 2089 Bristol Road, with cash prizes ranging from $100 to $25 going to the top 10 finishers and a $100 prize for the last place “pokey ducky.”

Tickets are $5 per rubber ducky or for $25 one can have their very own “six-quack.” Winners need not be present.

Tickets will be available at the Old Bristol Historical Society campus, at 2089 Bristol Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the Old Bristol Historical Society booth at Olde Bristol Days at Pemaquid Beach on Saturday, Aug. 9 and periodically at Reilly’s Market in New Harbor, Granite Hall Store in Round Pond, and at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling Old Bristol Historical Society Director Pat Porter at 677-2924.

Race proceeds will help Old Bristol Historical Society continue its mission to collect, preserve, and share the Bristol region’s rich history and prehistory for present and future generations. For more information, go to oldbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

