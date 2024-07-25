The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Salmon Restoration Talk at Sasanoa Brewing Aug. 1

at

Customers enjoy a sunny day at Sasanoa Brewing on Westport Island. (Courtesy photo)

Customers enjoy a sunny day at Sasanoa Brewing on Westport Island. (Courtesy photo)

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Sasanoa Brewing will be hosting the Natural Resource Council of Maine for a talk on wild Atlantic salmon restoration efforts in the Kennebec River.

Overlooking the Sasanoa River, this nature-inspired, certified organic, sustainable brewery offers the perfect backdrop for a conversation with Advocacy Director Pete Didisheim about efforts to reunite the Kennebec River and bring back endangered Atlantic salmon.

The talk will be on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m., with programming from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Sasanoa Brewing, 61 Tarbox Road, Westport Island.

Since the removal of the Edwards Dam in Augusta in 1999, the Kennebec below Waterville has experienced a remarkable revival, with sea-run fish populations returning in historic numbers and revitalized riverfront communities. Now, it’s time to take the next step by reconnecting Atlantic salmon and other sea-run fish to the Sandy River.

Attendees of the Aug. 1 talk will learn about ongoing restoration efforts, the challenges faced, and the successes achieved.

Arrive early to grab a drink with Natural Resource Council of Maine staff and soak in the atmosphere of Sasanoa Brewing, open this evening just for this event.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^