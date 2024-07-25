Salmon Restoration Talk at Sasanoa Brewing Aug. 1

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Sasanoa Brewing will be hosting the Natural Resource Council of Maine for a talk on wild Atlantic salmon restoration efforts in the Kennebec River.

Overlooking the Sasanoa River, this nature-inspired, certified organic, sustainable brewery offers the perfect backdrop for a conversation with Advocacy Director Pete Didisheim about efforts to reunite the Kennebec River and bring back endangered Atlantic salmon.

The talk will be on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m., with programming from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Sasanoa Brewing, 61 Tarbox Road, Westport Island.

Since the removal of the Edwards Dam in Augusta in 1999, the Kennebec below Waterville has experienced a remarkable revival, with sea-run fish populations returning in historic numbers and revitalized riverfront communities. Now, it’s time to take the next step by reconnecting Atlantic salmon and other sea-run fish to the Sandy River.

Attendees of the Aug. 1 talk will learn about ongoing restoration efforts, the challenges faced, and the successes achieved.

Arrive early to grab a drink with Natural Resource Council of Maine staff and soak in the atmosphere of Sasanoa Brewing, open this evening just for this event.

