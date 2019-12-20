Santa Coming to Waldoboro

Santa Claus will come to Waldoboro on Sunday evening, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. He will arrive in the center of Waldoboro village escorted by a parade of fire trucks.

After sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa, children will receive a gift of candy from the Waldoboro Firemen’s Association. Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be available for all to enjoy.

This week, children may mail their letters to Santa directly to the North Pole at the special box located on the corner of Jefferson Street and Main Street in Waldoboro. Please email firechief@waldoboromaine.org for more information.

