Santa Drive-Thru in New Harbor

at

Caring For Kids invites the community to the New Harbor Fire Station on Saturday, Dec. 18 of December for a Santa drive-thru.

Santa and his elves will be handing out treats and collecting letters from 4 to 6 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 19.

