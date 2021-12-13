Santa Drive-Thru in New Harbor

Caring For Kids invites the community to the New Harbor Fire Station on Saturday, Dec. 18 of December for a Santa drive-thru.
Santa and his elves will be handing out treats and collecting letters from 4 to 6 p.m.
The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 19.
