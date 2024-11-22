Santa Returns To Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season with Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Merry and Bright Light Parade, which will bring Santa to his workshop on Friday, Dec. 6 starting at 5 p.m.

Enjoy the parade of vehicles covered with lights and other festive decorations. According to parade organizer Lucy Oyster, this year’s parade will have at least twice as many vehicles taking part as last year’s first Merry and Bright Parade, including cars, trucks, town vehicles, and even a dump truck.

The parade gathers on Churchill Street between 4-5 p.m. and starts promptly at 5 p.m. The parade of lit vehicles will follow the same route as Wiscasset’s Fourth of July parade. From Churchill Street, the parade travels down Hooper Street, right onto Federal Street, and then left onto Route 1.

As the parade concludes, a specially designated ho-ho-ho mobile will take Santa to his workshop, at 7 Lincoln St. just outside of Wiscasset village. When not conscripted for Santa’s workshop, this is the newly refurbished Scout Hall.

Once at his workshop by 5:30 p.m., Santa will greet the waiting children and listen to their holiday wishes. Everyone is invited to warm up with hot cocoa and seasonal treats, and children are encouraged to make holiday decorations, like garlands for the tree, to take home.

Outside, Santa’s woolly sheep will be waiting for lots of gentle pets and back rubs right next to a festive backdrop, great for taking family photos. A fire pit will be nearby for making gooey s’mores, and, if that’s not nourishment enough, food truck Reggae Eats will be available for purchasing dinner. Adults will enjoy Maine Tasting Center’s outdoor Biergarten.

Festivities will end at 7 p.m. with wishes of good cheer and lots of sugar plum dreams to all.

For more information about Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, go to wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

