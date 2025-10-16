Save the Date for Early Bird Nov. 1

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The chamber encourages early bird shopping from 6-9 a.m., although some businesses will be offering discounts all day long.

This is a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and spend dollars locally, supporting businesses in the own community.

The chamber will continue to have a raffle table in front of Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop. This year will also include a 50/50 raffle. Prizes will be awarded to the top three “best dressed” in pajamas.

The Early Bird Sale is sponsored by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce & Information Bureau. Be on the lookout for the Early Bird Sale insert in The Lincoln County News, posts on Facebook, and radio spot ads leading up to the event. Sale hours and discounts will vary for participating businesses.

Members of the local business community are invited send the chamber their special offerings to publicize on social media as the event approaches.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

