Save the Date for (Not So) Early Bird Sale

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Early Bird Sale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event, which is usually held during the early morning hours, is going to be an all-day event this year due to the increase in COVID, which will help spread out the number of shoppers at any given time.

Early Bird is sponsored by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce. Be on the lookout for the Early Bird Sale insert in The Lincoln County News, posts on Facebook, and radio spot ads leading up to Nov. 6. Sale hours and discounts will vary for participating businesses.

A special enticement to the sale will be raffle prizes from local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop by the table outside Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Store by 4:30 p.m. to show receipts for the day and fill out raffle tickets. The more one spends, the more raffle tickets one gets. The raffle will be held on the Chamber’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Members of the DRCC have been invited to post specials on their Facebook pages as the event approaches. For more information on times, specials, prizes and offers check out The Lincoln County News special Early Bird insert.

