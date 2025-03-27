SBS Tricky Tray Fundraiser March 29

The annual South Bristol School Boosters Tricky Tray fundraiser will be taking place this Saturday, March 29 starting at 5 p.m. at South Bristol School.

The Tricky Tray raffle raises funds for student programs and projects that are not covered by the school budget.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 students ages 0-14. Ticket price includes dinner and four free raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets at 25 cents each. The raffle drawing will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner includes chili, hot dogs, cornbread, coleslaw, and dessert.

For a full list of items that have been generously donated for the event, go to the South Bristol School Facebook page.

South Bristol School is located at 2024 Route 129 in South Bristol.

