Scary Readings and Potluck Dinner Oct. 29

Boothbay Harbor’s historic opera house will serve as the backdrop for a Halloween-inspired evening of scary readings and a community potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Technical director Kevin Kiley promises to have an array of spooky decorations, skeletons, and haunting sights festooning the opera house as guests sit down to the annual Halloween potluck dinner. Community members are asked to bring an ample main dish, side dish, or special Halloween dessert to share. Attendees are asked not to bring bread.

Guests should bring plates and silverware if possible and serving utensils for their potluck dish. The opera house has limited electrical outlets so Crock-Pots may not be able to be plugged in.

Following dinner, a troupe of readers will settle on to the stage and present the scary readings. This year’s actors include Kiley, Lynne McGhee, and Frances Mercanti-Anthony.

Doors creak open at 5:45 p.m. with dinner planned for 6 p.m. The opera house bar will be serving cold drinks and guests are asked not to bring their own beverages.

No tickets or reservations required. The evening is intended for older families and adults. The readings are not appropriate for young children.

